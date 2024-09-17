Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with 170 munitions wounding three people over day

BELGOROD, September 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled six districts of the Belgorod Region with 173 munitions over the past 24 hours, injuring three civilians, including a four-year-old child, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, 68 munitions were fired at the villages of Zhuravlevka, Krasny Khutor, Krutoy Log and Shchetinovka during seven shelling rounds. One drone was shot down by our air defenses. No damage occurred. A 4-year-old boy was injured in Dubovoye," he wrote.

Following the shelling on September 16, a woman with a mine-blast injury and a thorax bruise arrived at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 on her own. After receiving all necessary medical assistance, she was discharged for outpatient treatment.

"In the Shebekinsky district, 72 munitions were fired during 10 shelling rounds on the settlements of Shebekino, Polyana, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Terezovka, Balki and Pankov. In addition, four UAVs were launched, three of which were shot down," the governor said, adding that one civilian was wounded, two private houses, outbuildings and a truck were burned down. Thirteen private houses and two cars sustained damage.

Twenty-eight munitions and two UAVs struck the Borisovsky, Volokonovsky and Krasnoyaruzhny districts. No casualties or damage were reported.

In the Grayvoronsky district, the village of Novostroevka-Vtoraya was attacked with five munitions and a UAV, which was shot down by air defenses. No damage occurred.