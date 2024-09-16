Five civilians killed in Ukraine’s shelling attacks on DPR last week

DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. Five civilians were killed as a result of Ukraine’s attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in a period from September 9 through 15, the office of DPR’s ombudswoman Darya Morozova said.

According to a weekly bulletin posted on her Telegram channel, seventeen civilians were wounded during the week.

The overall death toll among civilians from Ukraine’s shelling attacks on the DPR since the beginning of the year stands at 268, including ten children, and at 9,389 since 2014. As many as 1,211, including 93 children, have been wounded in 2024, and 14,495 - since 2014.