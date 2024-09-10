Russia to respond to all US sanctions against Russian media — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has warned Washington that Russia will respond to any of its sanctions against the Russia mass media.

"We will scrutinize everything they have adopted. Response measures will follow, they should have no doubt of that," she said in an interview with the Soloviov Live television channel, commenting on the persecution of the Russian mass media in the United States.

"After announcing its restrictions, another crusade against the Russia media, the American side began signaling that it did not want our response measures be too retaliatory and that it wanted us to thoroughly analyze the measures they had adopted so that our response is not too painful," she said.

She noted, however, that the US restrictions are targeting their own citizens, public activists, and journalists rather than Russia.

The US Treasury Department said on Wednesday that it is imposing sanctions on Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Russian broadcaster RT, and her deputies - Anton Anisimov and Elizaveta Brodskaya. In addition, the US Department of State has restricted the Rossiya Segodnya media group and its subsidiaries - RIA Novosti, RT, TV-Novosti, Ruptly, and Sputnik, designating them as "foreign missions".

Since 2022, countries of the so-called collective West have imposed around 150 various restrictions on Russian media outlets and journalists, according to the Russian foreign ministry’s statistics.