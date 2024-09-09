{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Single Voting Day

Beglov wins St. Petersburg regional governor election

Earlier, Alexander Beglov proposed the incumbent Federation Council Chairwoman, Valentina Matviyenko, to become a senator from St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, September 9. /TASS/. The incumbent governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, nominated by the United Russia party, won the election of the city's head with 59.80% of the vote after processing 100% of protocols, the online scoreboard of the Central Election Commission (CEC) shows.

Maxim Yakovlev, nominated by the LDPR party, garnered 18.34%, Pavel Bragin ("The Greens") got 11.79%, while Sergey Malinkovich ("Communists of Russia") received 8.06% of the vote.

Earlier, Beglov proposed the incumbent Federation Council Chairwoman, Valentina Matviyenko, to become a senator from St. Petersburg. She will assume the powers of a member of the upper house of parliament for a new term upon the governor's assumption of office.

Voting in the St. Petersburg election took place on September 6-8. The city also held by-elections of a deputy to the Legislative Assembly in single-seat constituency No. 18 and elections of MPs to 110 municipal councils.

Lavrov meets with Saudi Crown Prince
Earlier, the Russian foreign minister met with his counterparts Mauro Vieira of Brazil, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India, and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia
Scholz says it is time for discussing ways out of conflict in Ukraine
At the same time, he pledged that Germany would continue its assistance to Kiev but admitted that the results of the regional elections in Germany, where parties opposing weapons supplies to Ukraine won the majority, "stem from the fact that some people are against support for Ukraine."
Russia expects Latin American representatives at BRICS summit, invitations sent — diplomat
Alexander Schetinin told Izvestiya that the work is underway
Foreign mercenaries operating in Kursk direction particularly brutal — security source
It is the mercenaries that act the most brutally towards civilians, a source in security agencies said
INTERVIEW: Ban on export of gasoline not to cause decline in its production — minister
The ban on export of gasoline from Russia has been extended from September 1 until the end of 2024
Fire area in Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine exceeds 2,600 hectares
The radiation background in the area is normal, with critical infrastructure facilities not at threat
Lavrov meets with GCC secretary general in Riyadh
The top Russian duplomat noted that this meeting is the fifth of its kind
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Press review: Big bucks flow at EEF and Macron's PM pick has left talking impeachment
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 6th
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, the Russian military repelled two attacks by enemy assault groups towards Matveyevka and Olgovka, and foiled Ukrainian attempts to attack three settlements
Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory
Medvedev touts Russia as global leader in drone warfare thanks to special op
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman pointed out that no one could have imagined that drone usage would become so widespread before the special military operation
French war correspondent says country had hand in planning attack on Kursk
It is reported that France strategically calls its military specialists in Ukraine mercenaries to avoid responsibility
More than 450 organizations listed as foreign agents in Georgia — PM
Irakli Kobakhidze also stressed that "the registration process of non-governmental organizations took place amidst active pressure and blackmail"
White House irked by Putin’s ironic comment about US elections
Earlier the Russian leader said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day
A pair of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets (three times), a pair of Rafale fighter jets, as well as a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers (two times) violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area
Final day of regional, municipal elections starts in Russia
Residents of 25 Russian regions will have an opportunity to cast their ballot in an online vote
Press review: Mongolia shoves Putin's arrest warrant and big deals abound at EEF
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 4th
Lavrov says his only meeting with Kuleba lacked constructiveness
The minister noted making an exception while visiting Antalya - there were no plans to participate in this diplomatic conference, because it did not fit into the schedule
Kiev violating legal, humanitarian rules of warfare — Belarusian security chief
According to Volfovich, these violations are committed with the tacit connivance of Ukraine’s Western partners
Conditions in Russian hostage even better than in Ukrainian units — commander
Major General Apty Alaudinov said that Russia "fully provides the prisoners of war with food and everything they need, and they receive full medical care"
Press review: Kiev bets on own arms production and US, NATO bearing down on Latin America
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 9th
FACTBOX: Striking Ukrainian reserves: situation in Kursk Region
Russian aviation has hit Ukrainian reserves in 15 localities in the Sumy Region over the day
Germany does not give Russia reliable information on Nord Stream sabotage case — envoy
Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev emphasized that the project involves not only Russia, but also many other countries as well
DPRK strengthens sovereignty under destructive forces’ heavy pressure — Medvedev
The Russian senior official also noted that the interaction between the United Russia and the Workers' Party of Korea "is a tangible component of comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang"
Yerevan hands over to Baku completely agreed draft of peace treaty — top diplomat
According to Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia and Azerbaijan have all the chances to sign a peace treaty soon
Kremlin won’t help US 'decipher' Putin's remarks on Harris
Dmitry Peskov noted that unfortunately the issue of Russia is an integral part of the political struggle in the United States
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian aerial bomb in Kursk Region
Since early Monday, the authorities of the Kursk Region have issued two missile alerts
Partnership with Russia, China allows Malaysia to seek recognition on global stage — PM
Anwar Ibrahim pointed out that expanding cooperation with Russia and China would not negatively affect Malaysia's relations with "traditional friends such as ASEAN, Europe and the United States"
BRICS countries may present instruments for mutual settlements at summit in Kazan
The key principles in designing the new financial system are decentralization of international interaction and the use of digital technologies, Andrey Mikhailishin said
Over 460,000 children vaccinated against polio in Gaza Strip — agency
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan earlier ordered to allocated $5 million to support the campaign
Lavrov arrives in Riyadh to take part in Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council meeting
The heads of the delegations will also discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, developments in Syria, Yemen, and Libya
Author of "My Heart Will Go On" hit dies in US
He had been in declining health for the past 5-6 years
Conflict in Ukraine to be settled through talks — Pentagon chief
"We are going continue to work to put Ukraine in the best possible position" for peace talks, Lloyd Austin pledged
Kremlin not yet started preparations for Putin's Direct Line Q&A session
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Direct Line session would be held closer to the New Year and would again be combined with the year-end press conference
Voting in Russia proceeding without violations — human rights ombudsperson’s office
The Single Voting Day is being held throughout Russia on September 6-8, when almost 4,000 election campaigns being underway
Russian diplomat summoned to Latvian MFA over reports about fallen Russian drone
A similar incident was reported in Lithuania
Ukrainian drone shot down over Kursk Regions — defense ministry
"At about 4:30 p.m. Moscow time (1:30 p.m. GMT) on September 8, 2024, another Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attacks on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Kursk Region," it said
PM Mishustin to travel to Uzbekistan with two-day official visit
The sides will review the implementation of agreements, achieved during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Uzbekistan on May 26-28
Taiwan records approach of 21 Chinese PLA aircraft, eight vessels in past day
According to the Taiwanese military, 16 PLA aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and flew into the island’s air defense identification zone in the northern, central, southwestern and south-eastern airspace of Taiwan
12 fuel tanks catch fire in Belgorod Region after Ukraine’s drone attack
The region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on his Telegram channel earlier that a fuel storage facility had been attacked by a Ukrainian drone in the region
Kremlin aware of Scholz’s 'peace plan' only from media
"We are not rejecting any plans in advance but it is necessary to understand what this is about," Dmitry Peskov noted
Russia’s barley exports up by over 30% in January-August — Agroexport
Saudi Arabia is the largest importer of Russian barley with deliveries having exceeded 1.7 mln tons, according to the report
Voter turnout in Kursk Region stands at 61.56% — election commission
Due to the current counter-terrorist operation and federal emergency situation regime, the vote in the Kursk Region took place early, between August 28 and September 5
Plane en route from Moscow to Istanbul makes unplanned landing in Warsaw — website
According to the online service database, the plane is owned by Turkey’s Pegasus
Collapse of Operation Citadel 2.0
Houthis down US MQ-9 Reaper drone — rebel representative
This is the eighth drone of the US air forces of this type downed by the rebels over the airspace of Yemen since the start of escalation
Trump says he was offended by Putin’s ironic remark about endorsing Harris
Earlier, the Russian leader said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris
Ukraine pulling fresh forces to Kursk area — Russian officer
According to the commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit Apty Alaudinov, there were no large-scale attacks on Wednesday
Landing humans on Mars needs international collaboration — former NASA chief
However, the former chief of the US space agency was skeptical about the prospect of a private company’s capability of sending humans to Mars alone
Putin slams Germany's refusal to turn on Nord Stream 2 as lunacy, nonsense
If Nord Stream 2 is brought back online, 27.5 bln cubic meters of gas would immediately go to Europe, the Russian leader stressed
Kiev’s allies worried Ukraine could be pushed out of Kursk border area in a few months
Bloomberg reported that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev could use the situation in the Kursk Region "as a bargaining chip in talks"
First Starships to Mars to launch in two years, Musk says
If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years
Russia says its Grad MLRS destroys Ukrainian positions near border in Kursk Region
The ministry said that, in cooperation with forward reconnaissance teams and unmanned aircraft, Grad crews strike enemy locations, strongholds and observation posts
Russian Su-34 jet hits Ukrainian forces in Kursk border area with aerial bombs
According to the Defense Ministry, after receiving confirmation from the intelligence service that the targets had been destroyed, the crew returned safely to the airfield
Kiev reiterates hopes for Moscow’s attendance of second peace conference
"It is very difficult to end this war diplomatically without the Russian side," Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said
Single Voting Day over in Russia
Local legislative elections took place in 13 Russian regions
Vietnamese parliament speaker arrives in Moscow on official visit
Melnikov said earlier, that the Vietnamese parliament speaker would pay a visit to Russia from September 8 through 10 to discuss aspects of interbank cooperation, trade, and joint projects
Russia works for preventing major war in Middle East — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed to "a sharp deterioration of the military and political situation in the entire region - from the border of Lebanon and Israel to the Red Sea"
Russia, China to hold joint drills in two seas in September — Chinese top brass
The drills will be held according to a plan agreed by the two countries, the Chinese ministry noted
World opting for BRICS as it is tired of US’ aggression — Russian diplomat
When asked why so many countries are seeking BRICS membership, Zakharova said that the world is tired of "America’s claims," attacks and "implicit or even explicit aggression."
Wang Yi to visit Russia on September 11-12 — China’s Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, the Chinese foreign minister will exchange opinions with his BRICS colleagues "on the current situation in the field of international security and key international and regional issues"
Ukraine runs out of money to pay its military — Rada committee
Roksolana Pidlasa clarified that the difficulties regarding the payments arose as the US did not provide military assistance to Kiev in the first quarter of 2024 due to delays in the approval of the relevant bill in Congress
Russia to continue raising topic of West’s involvement in attacks on Kursk Region at UN
According to Zakharova, such contacts are maintained via the foreign ministry, "via embassies, via exchanges of notes, via isolated targeted missions."
Ukrainian drones attack six districts of Belgorod Region over day
In Belgorod, attacks hit nine apartment buildings, four private houses and two office buildings, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Putin congratulates Kim Jong Un on North Korea's 76th anniversary — Kremlin
The Russian leader noted that relations between the two countries remain at a high level, which was fully confirmed by the recent substantial and fruitful talks in Pyongyang
INTERVIEW: Russia to address issue of efficient use of ports for energy export
Currently, in Russia, only 50-60% of the port capacity for energy exports is used
West’s attempts to influence elections in Russia failed — lawmaker
"But, whereas they launched a campaign for those they support in Moscow, they opted for a different tactic in St. Petersburg - against those they did not like, the so-called anyone-but.. action. A range of illegal canvassing materials were published," he noted
Russian forces wipe out several dozen Ukrainian militants near Slavyansk in DPR
It is reported that the exact number of eliminated Ukrainian neo-Nazi fighters is currently being determined
Russian forces liberate DPR’s Novogrodovka
Also the Defense Ministry said that Russian servicemen have hit a temporary deployment site of Ukraine’s Special Operations Center South
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Expert who predicted Biden, Trump victories says Harris to win
American historian and political scientist Allan Lichtman explained that he bases his predictions on his own system, which takes into account 13 key factors
Ruling party leader hails elections in Russia as complying with country’s laws
The Single Voting Day was held throughout Russia on September 6-8, when almost 4,000 election campaigns held
Lavrov to discuss regional crises, global economy with Gulf Cooperation Council
The intensification of the strategic dialogue occurs amid an objective global trend of strengthening of new centers of growth and development beyond the historic West
Serbian Deputy PM Vulin to take part in BRICS meeting on security in St. Petersburg
A meeting of BRICS and BRICS+ high representatives in charge of security issues will be held in St. Petersburg on September 10 through 12
Russian forces use drones in road mining to wipe out enemy vehicles — businessman
According to Alexey Chadayev, the new method has an advantage in that a mining device can be produced directly at the site of combat
Summer Paralympic Games in Paris declared closed
The closing ceremony is being held at Paris’ Stade de France stadium
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
Russia plans to create 90 nm lithography machine — minister
The first commercial specimen of the lithographic printer operating on the 350 nm topology already appeared this year
Syrsky to be fired over fallout from attack on Kursk Region, says Ukrainian politician
Ukraine’s former Interior Minister Yury Lutsenko said that the best Ukrainian units and equipment had been deployed to the Kursk Region
Russia sees no limit to US involvement in Ukraine conflict — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia must take into account the destructive actions of the West and ensure a reliable future for future generations amid them
Algeria’s incumbent president wins early election — agency
The voter turnout was 48.03%
Kiev seeks lifting of restrictions on strikes on Russia amid dire battlefield situation
However, according to Maria Zakharova, this will turn out to be "a plan of trouble" for Kiev rather than "a plan of victory"
Ukraine loses over 11,220 troops since start of hostilities in Kursk area
Russian servicemen repelled five Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said
US, Europe working on substitutes for S-300 system, R-27 missile — Pentagon chief
Earlier, Western media outlets reported that Ukraine had failed to fully replace Soviet-made S-300 missile systems with Western-manufactured ones
Death toll in Israeli airstrike on Syria’s Hama rises to 14 — SANA
Earlier, Syrian media said that five civilians were killed and 19 others were wounded
EU officials focus on serving US energy interests, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova noted that the EU distorted facts and spread direct disinformation to portray Russia as an unreliable energy supplier
Over 100,000 people take to streets in France protesting against Macron’s policy
Apart from Paris, massive rallies took place in Nantes, Nice, Marseille, Rennes and other major cities
Zelensky destroying Ukrainian economy — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk stressed that "during martial law, Zelensky has been actively raising prices," for example, by signing a bill on raising excise duties on gas, diesel and autogas
Potential catastrophe at Kursk NPP to affect entire Europe — Russian officer
He said that he doesn’t understand "why Europe as yielded to America’s globalist interests and is doing everything it can to let America stage a catastrophe that would affect not only Russia and Ukraine, but also entire Europe."
Russian energy minister anticipates stable fuel prices in long-term perspective
According to the minister, the country’s oil sector has reserves of two million tons of gasoline and 3.5 million tons of diesel fuel and manages to offer high supply on the market
China set to promote multipolarity, inclusive globalization as SCO chair — diplomat
According to Sun Weidong, as the chair of the SCO, China will hold over a hundred meetings and events in politics, security, economy and the humanitarian sphere
Russia, North Korea to keep strengthening strategic partnership — Putin
"This, undoubtedly, meets the core interests of our peoples and is in line with the course on ensuring security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the Northeastern Asian region in general," the Russian president said
GCC becoming major independent center of multipolar world — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the role of the Gulf Cooperation Council "is growing amid the ongoing Middle East crises"
Germany to do its utmost to investigate Nord Stream pipelines blasts — Scholz
In an interview with the ZDF television channel, he was asked whether he trusted Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky following reports about Kiev’s involvement in the blasts
Ukraine’s troops cling to outskirts of Krasnogorovka, sustain daily losses — DPR head
Denis Pushilin said Russian soldiers were very resourceful in selecting methods and tactics of liberating the city, as well as rescuing the local population
Israeli strike at Syria possibly targeted Iranian missile production base — report
The IDF has not yet commented the situation
Iranian President plans to attend BRICS Summit in Kazan — Ambassador
There Masoud Pezeshkian plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Kazem Jalali said
EAEU, SCO, BRICS can become backbone of global economic regulatory system
According to him, it is necessary to remove existing legislative barriers, primarily in the area of taxation and currency control
Russian Defense Ministry announces liberation of Kalinovo settlement in DPR
The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 810 servicemen in the area of responsibility of Russia’s South battlegroup over the day
