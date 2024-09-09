Beglov wins St. Petersburg regional governor election

ST. PETERSBURG, September 9. /TASS/. The incumbent governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, nominated by the United Russia party, won the election of the city's head with 59.80% of the vote after processing 100% of protocols, the online scoreboard of the Central Election Commission (CEC) shows.

Maxim Yakovlev, nominated by the LDPR party, garnered 18.34%, Pavel Bragin ("The Greens") got 11.79%, while Sergey Malinkovich ("Communists of Russia") received 8.06% of the vote.

Earlier, Beglov proposed the incumbent Federation Council Chairwoman, Valentina Matviyenko, to become a senator from St. Petersburg. She will assume the powers of a member of the upper house of parliament for a new term upon the governor's assumption of office.

Voting in the St. Petersburg election took place on September 6-8. The city also held by-elections of a deputy to the Legislative Assembly in single-seat constituency No. 18 and elections of MPs to 110 municipal councils.