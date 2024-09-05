Nearly 4,000 tons of humanitarian aid delivered to Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. A total of 167 truck convoys have delivered 4,000 tons of humanitarian aid to the Kursk Region since the escalation there, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"A total of almost 4,000 tons of humanitarian goods have been delivered to the region by 167 convoys," the press service said.

The Emergencies Ministry said that the donated aid is flowing to the Kursk Region from across the country.

"Over the past 24 hours, three convoys carrying foodstuffs, water, medicines, personal hygiene products, detergents and stationery goods, which total weight is more than 25 tons, have arrived to comprehensively provide the evacuated residents of the Kursk border area," the ministry said.