Over 11,600 evacuees from Kursk Region accommodated in 30 Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Nearly 200 temporary accommodation centers have been organization in 30 Russian regions for people evacuated from the borderline Kursk Region, the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS.

"People who were evacuated from the Kursk Region have been accommodated at 199 temporary centers in 30 Russian regions. More than 3,500 people, including more than 3,500 children, have been settled in these centers. They are provided with everything they might need," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, fifty-five such centers are operating in the Kursk Region, giving shelter to around 7,000 people.