Protest voiced to Italian ambassador over reporters’ illegal entering Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Italian Ambassador to Russian Cecilia Piccioni was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry after RAI (Radiotelevisione italiana) journalists illegally entered Russia’s borderline Kursk Region to highlight Ukraine’s attack.

"On August 16, Italian Ambassador to Moscow Piccioni was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry. A strong protest was voiced to the ambassador over the actions by a camera crew of the Italian state television and radio broadcasting company RAI, who illegally entered Russia’s territory to highlight the terrorist attack by Ukrainian militants on the Kursk Region. The Italian correspondents blatantly violated Russian laws and elementary rules of journalistic ethics and used their stay in the territory of our country whitewash the propaganda support for the Kiev regime’s crimes," the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The actions by the Italian citizens fall within the scope of the Russian Criminal Code. Russian competent agencies are taking necessary steps to investigate the circumstances of the offence committed by RAI employees to take corresponding measures," it said.