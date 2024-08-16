Putin to visit Azerbaijan on August 18-19 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a state visit - the highest level of international visit - to Azerbaijan on August 18-19, the Kremlin press service said.

The agenda of the upcoming talks will particularly include "issues related to the further development of Russia-Azerbaijan strategic partnership and allied relations, as well as pressing international and regional problems."

According to the Kremlin, the parties are expected to sign a joint statement and a number of documents.

Putin last visited Azerbaijan in September 2018. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev later invited the Russian leader to make a visit to the country at a convenient time.