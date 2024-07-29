Russian embassy in Paris slams discreditation of Russian journalists as inadmissible

PARIS, July 29. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in France has called on international organizations advocating the rights of journalists to give a due assessment of France’s actions following its revocation of Olympic accreditation from several TASS journalists.

"Russian journalists have already had to face restrictions on their professional activities in France. This time, the French have outdone themselves when they recalled accreditation from journalists who were already working at the Olympic Games without any explanation - obviously, only because they are from Russia," the embassy said.

The Russian diplomatic mission lambasted "such discrimination" as "absolutely inadmissible" and called for a "due assessment from international structures active in the area of defending journalists’ rights and the freedom of the mass media."

On July 28, the Organizing Committee for the Paris Olympic Games revoked accreditation from four TASS journalists. Three correspondents could only highlight the opening ceremony and several competitions. The TASS journalists worked in strict compliance with the rules of such large-scale tournaments and there had been no claims to them from the organizers.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.