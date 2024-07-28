Lavrov holds talks with top Malaysian diplomat in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan hold talks in Kuala Lumpur.

Before the meeting, Lavrov wrote an entry in the guest of honor book. "In Russian and in English," the Russian minister said.

At the beginning of the meeting, Hasan asked Lavrov if he had been to Malaysia before.

"Yes, I have. It is not the first time. I have been to Malaysia, but it was a long time ago. Maybe, about 10 years ago," the Russian foreign minister said in response.

For his part, Lavrov reminded Hassan of the invitation to visit Russia, which they "discussed yesterday and the day before yesterday.".