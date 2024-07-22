Russian prosecutor general arrives in North Korea

PYONGYANG, July 22. /TASS/. Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has arrived on a working visit in North Korea for the first time ever, the press service of the prosecutor general’s office told TASS.

"This is the first-ever visit of a Russian prosecutor general to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the history of cooperation between the agencies," the press service noted. Upon arrival, Krasnov was greeted by representatives from the DPRK Supreme Prosecutor’s Office.

In Pyongyang, Krasnov will meet with his North Korean counterpart and discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation with other officials. It is also planned to sign a cooperation program between Russia’s Prosecutor General’s office and the DPRK Supreme Prosecutor’s Office for 2024-2026 and update a cooperation agreement.

The Russian and North Korean prosecutors general have been maintaining a constructive dialogue for more than 10 years.