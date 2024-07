MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Taliban have turned into Moscow’s ally in combating the threat of terrorism, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said in an interview with TASS.

"The Taliban certainly are our allies in the fight against terrorism. They are working to eradicate terrorist cells," the envoy pointed out.

According to him, terrorists captured across Afghanistan are held in solitary confinement in the country’s largest Pul-e-Charkhi prison in the capital Kabul.