Russia focuses on its interests in deciding Taliban’s place in banned organizations list

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia will focus on its own interests in the matter of recognition and exclusion of the Taliban movement (banned in the Russian Federation) from the list of prohibited organizations, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said in an interview with TASS.

"The Taliban movement is not on the list of terrorists in every country in the region. In any case, each state proceeds from its own motives and the specifics of its relations with Afghanistan," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told TASS that Russia’s Foreign and Justice Ministries had informed President Vladimir Putin that the Taliban movement could be removed from the list of banned organizations. Later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the initiative on the possible removal of the Taliban from the terrorist list reflects objective reality.