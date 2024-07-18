Conditions for Russian journalists in Germany steadily deteriorate — envoy

BERLIN, July 18. /TASS/. The working conditions of Russian journalists in Germany are constantly deteriorating, the main reason being that the authorities want them out of the country, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev told TASS.

"We still proceed from the assumption that ensuring the unimpeded work of foreign correspondents is in the interests of both countries. However, we are forced to recognize that the conditions for the work of Russian journalists in Germany are constantly deteriorating," the diplomat said.

According to him, the authorities "are trying to discredit them (Russian journalists - TASS), groundlessly accusing them of spreading propaganda and disinformation, blocking their personal and corporate bank accounts, refusing to extend their residence permits, and subjecting them to other forms of pressure." "In fact, a course is taken to gradually push them out of the country, which is a blatant violation of freedom of speech and of the media," the ambassador stated. He warned that "any unfriendly steps against Russian correspondents will be met with a response." "But I emphasize once again: this is not our choice," the diplomat added.

"We do not seek and have never sought such a scenario," Nechaev said when asked whether one day it could happen that all Russian journalists would leave Germany while German journalists would leave Russia. "Russia is ready for fair competition in the information field. We talked about this back during the campaign launched against RT here. Bans are not our means," the diplomat said.