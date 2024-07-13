MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The reason why Sweden wrapped up the investigation into the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream system is that Stockholm has "neither the right nor the will" to contradict the United States which became the main beneficiary after the incident, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"Let me remind you that the crime was committed in Sweden’s special economic zone. And the reason for such legal apathy is that the chief beneficiary of the terrorist attack is the administration of [US President Joe] Biden, who did not even keep secret the relevant plans. Stockholm has neither the right nor the will to object to the US. In fact, it is about an international conspiracy to cover up a grave crime - a terrorist attack. And Stockholm is assigned a respective role in this conspiracy," the diplomat said.