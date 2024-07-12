Russia to respond to stricter terms of fishing vessels’ calls to Norwegian ports

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia will not leave unanswered further toughening of conditions for Russian fishing vessels when calling to three ports in northern Norway - Tromso, Batsfjord, and Kirkenes, official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

"We will not leave unanswered on our side the next unfriendly step of Norway. We are going to take relevant measures for the purpose of securing interests of the Russian fishing industry," the diplomat said.

Introduced restrictions "undermine one of individual areas of practical interaction that are still maintained between Moscow and Oslo," Zakharova stressed. "It is worth to remind those responsible for making such decisions that for the time being, preservation of fish reserves being of ‘fundamental interest’ for Norway is possible only together with Russia. Continuation of pressure on our fishing fleet will inevitable have negative consequences either for Norwegian population employed in this sector and for the entire sustainable system of management of biological resources of the Barents and Norwegian Seas that was building up for decades," she added.