MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. A radical regime change in Kiev may foster talks on resolving the situation in Ukraine, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

In his post, the politician assessed what might happen if Kiev accepted Moscow’s conditions, set out by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with senior Foreign Ministry officials. The conditions include the need to accept the outcome of Moscow’s special military operation, respect for Russia’s constitutional borders and a neutral status for Ukraine.

Medvedev points out that even if Kiev, which has rejected the initiative, eventually accepts Russia’s conditions, Moscow should remain cautious because Russia would not benefit from a pause in military operations, which will allow Ukraine regroup its forces, while no statements from Ukraine can be trusted. However, all this may trigger "a new third Maidan-like situation" in Ukraine, which will "sweep away the current junta, bringing an even more radical group to power."

"Strange as it may seem, this will be when conditions will be created for talks, particularly on [Kiev’s] surrender," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman noted. "It will be more difficult for the Western alliance to provide assistance to unabashed extremists," Medvedev explained. "Besides, they will have to openly admit that tens of billions of dollars in taxpayer money was wasted. So Washington and its associates will force the Kiev Nazis to recognize the outcome of the war," he said.

As a result, in Medvedev’s words, Vladimir Zelensky’s clique "will flee to the West or will be torn to pieces by a mob." "A moderate political regime will emerge from the ruins of former Ukraine," Medvedev assumed.