SCO to hold counterterrorism drills in 2025 — envoy

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. As part of ongoing efforts to fight terrorism, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is planning to hold anti-terrorism drills next year, Russian president's special representative for SCO affairs Bakhtiyer Khakimov said at a briefing.

"There are regular exercises, peace missions. They are conducted by the armed forces and designed to counter terrorism," he said. "In 2025, the Ministry of Defense has planned another exercise of this kind," he added.

"All sorts of countries are invited. Anyone can participate," the envoy added.