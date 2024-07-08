Washington seethes with resentment as Latin America goes its own way — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The United States feels a certain level of resentment towards the countries of Latin America because they are making decisions for themselves, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We feel that there is some resentment on the part of Washington. And when our warships call at Havana or Venezuelan ports, it causes a certain rejection, to put it mildly, in Washington, but it cannot be otherwise," Ryabkov said in an interview with The International Affairs magazine.

Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean want to be free from outside influence, the diplomat noted. According to him, they seek to "build their social fabric and do business with the world without regard to their former mother countries or the current neocolonial superpower." "The trend towards multipolarity is irreversible, and Latin America, I am sure, will take its rightful, powerful, very sound, substantial place in this new system, civilizational system of reference. We can already see how economically strong the leading countries of the region are. They are developing rapidly, they have many partnerships, they have modern economies that can push through some structural tensions," Ryabkov added.

Russia, along with some Asian and Middle East nations, is interested in deepening ties with Latin America. In developing such relations with Latin America, Russia does not aim to do harm to someone else, the senior diplomat went on to say. "We will continue this work sure-footedly and calmly. There is no hidden agenda in it, I reiterate. We are ready to be friends with anyone who is open to it," Ryabkov stressed.