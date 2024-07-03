Putin-Erdogan talks conclude after nearly one hour

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan have wrapped up talks in Astana, with their conversation lasting about an hour.

The leaders discussed economic cooperation, noting that major projects are being implemented smoothly. They also talked about coollaboration in the energy field. Another topic of discussion was Russian tourism to Turkey, a booming industry.

Putin promised Erdogan that he would definitely visit Turkey. His visit has been planned for a long time, but the schedule has not been coordinated. Erdogan noted that he was expecting his counterpart to visit him "as soon as possible." It was also announced that the leaders would discuss the situation in Syria and Ukraine.