Russian, Kazakh presidents discuss cooperation in energy — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have discussed by telephone cooperation in the energy sector, the Kremlin press service has said.

"Some aspects of the further development of Russian-Kazakh cooperation in the energy sector were touched upon," reads a news release following the conversation.

Also, "the leaders agreed to continue personal contacts, including at the SCO summit in Astana on July 3-4."

Putin briefed Tokayev on his recent visits to Pyongyang and Hanoi.