Military operation in Ukraine

Russia ready to start talks on conflict settlement even tomorrow — Putin

The Russin president added that Russia never rejected the idea of negotiations

HANOI, June 21. /TASS/. Russia is ready to negotiate a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict as early as tomorrow, but for this all parties concerned should study its peace proposals, President Vladimir Putin has told the media.

"This proposals from our side are on the table. This does not depend on us when all the actors interested in negotiations will take what’s on the table and get down to negotiating. They can do it tomorrow, but it is up to them when they bother to do it," the Russian leader said.

He added that Russia never rejected the idea of negotiations.

"As I said, we were not the ones who refused to negotiate. The Ukrainian side has forbidden itself to negotiate. Not us," Putin said. "We are in favor of it and have never given up on it, but not on the basis of some ephemeral forms but rather on those agreements <…> that were reached after almost a month and a half of difficult negotiations in Istanbul and Minsk. It is the basis on which we are ready to continue our dialogue with the Ukrainian side."

He added that Russia saw no difference about potential venues.

"It does not matter where they take place: in Minsk, Istanbul or Switzerland," the president said.

UkraineVladimir PutinMilitary operation in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's visit to Vietnam
Russia takes note of drastic changes in security area — Putin
The Russian president said some Western experts don’t see a problem in using nuclear weapons
Russia to support news media in Global South — senior TASS executive
US to ship only Patriot, NASAMS missiles to Ukraine, not systems themselves — Kirby
The US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator added that Washington had been working closely with other countries about their willingness to contribute those systems to Ukraine
Ukraine surrendered Avdeyevka because Kiev only knows how to fight civilians — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that
Putin travels on trusted Russian aircraft — Kremlin
"All machinery in our country that transports citizens is also maintained at the proper level," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Gale winds knock down over 700 trees in Moscow, 300 cars damaged
The deputy mayor said all vital city infrastructure is operating as normal in the Russian capital
IN BRIEF: Russia, Vietnam agree to deepen strategic partnership following Putin’s visit
The Russian leader thanked his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam for the warm welcome and invited him to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Moscow next year
Putin’s peace initiative being last chance to save Ukrainian state — politician
"The peace proposals returns not only the peace to Ukraine but also rights of Ukrainian citizens," Viktor Medvedchuk said
Putin arrives at Presidential Palace in Hanoi
Hanoi greeted the Russian president with sweltering heat
Putin calls Vietnam one of Russia's most reliable partners
The Russian president noted that the Soviet Union had provided effective assistance in the heroic struggle of the Vietnamese people against the French and US invaders and later contributed to the postwar reconstruction of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam
Russia’s Pacific Fleet begins deployment to exercise involving 40 ships
The Fleet explained that this is the first time this exercise is considered bilateral
Second oil reservoir in Azov suffers breach after drone attack
Governor Vasily Golubev added that Ministry of Emergency Situations specialists continue working to extinguish the fire
Putin, Kim Jong Un exchange gifts
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that the North Korean leader received a new Aurus luxury vehicle and a tea set, while the Russian president was gifted several pieces of art depicting his likeness
Russia’s Battlegroup East thwart Ukraine’s attempts to rotate its troops
According to Gordeyev, Ukraine’s daily losses amounted up to 120 troops, two infantry carriers, two Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one FH-70 tugged howitzer, three cars, as well as six fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and two field munitions depots
Putin sees no need to include first strike concept in Russia’s nuclear doctrine
A retaliatory strike will be enough to destroy the enemy, Russian President said
Putin notes USSR’s aid in Vietnam’s fight against foreign invaders
"After the victory and complete liberation of the Vietnamese territory from the occupiers, it was Soviet builders, engineers, doctors, teachers and scientists who helped rebuild Vietnam," the Russian leader said
Russian forces wipe out group of foreign mercenaries in DPR — adviser
Igor Kimakovsky noted that several pieces of equipment were also destroyed
Moscow and Hanoi working to eliminate problems with mutual payments — Putin
The Russian leader stated that this problem for Moscow and Hanoi was created "from the outside"
Four conditions for negotiations with Kiev: what Putin said at Foreign Ministry
Russia considers Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status and the lifting of all Western sanctions as a necessary condition
Finland joins NATO treaty on sharing nuclear information
The purpose of the agreement is to provide a framework in which the US and NATO member states will share nuclear information deemed necessary to contribute to NATO's collective defense and security
Russia sees its agreements with North Korea as deterrent — Putin
The Russian leader noted the treaty between Russia and North Korea was almost identical to the bilateral pact that had previously expired
Scholz wished to make secret deal with US on Nord Stream 2 — newspaper
According to the report, confidential papers confirm that the German chancellor "not only approved the project, but for years actively advocated it" and "by means of a dubious deal tried to prevent the United States from sanctions against the pipeline"
Putin believes Western sentiment about his peace proposals could change
The Russian President noted that the Istanbul agreements had been quite acceptable to Ukraine
Press review: Russia, DPRK sign strategic pact and Israel authorizes offensive in Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, 20th
South Korea imposes more sanctions against Russia — media
A total of 243 new items will be added to South Korea's export control list, increasing it to 1,402 items
Ukraine ready to pay West in people’s organs for military assistance — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Kiev regime is rapidly turning the country into a global hub of human organ trafficking
Russia exported 4-6 bcm of LNG via EU ports to third countries in 2023 — EC
Tim McPhie was unable to estimate the cost of this volume of gas because the contracts are confidential
Over 50 combat ships to arrive in Lithuania for NATO’s largest Baltic drills — admiral
"About 30 ships will moor at the Klaipeda state port and several more will stay outside the port, depending on their assigned missions," Giedrius Premeneckas said
West’s response to Russian peace proposal limited to public statements — Kremlin aide
On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with top Foreign Ministry officials and set forth new peace proposals to settle the conflict in Ukraine, which envisage recognition of the status of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as parts of Russia
Russia and Vietnam switch to national currencies for payments — Putin
The Russian president noted that at today's negotiations considerable attention was paid to trade and investment interaction
Development of Russia-DPRK security cooperation may pose challenge to US — experts
"It remains to be seen if Moscow will bear the risks and costs associated with pursuing a deeper form of Russia-North Korea security cooperation," the researches believe
Russian Navy Commander kicks off 'Fleet 2024' MVMS expo in Kronstadt
Alexander Moiseyev is confident that "this unique platform has gathered the best designs of the best ship builders, designers and arms, military vehicle makers"
Russian forces receive new batch of Su-34 bombers
Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said the bombers are intensively used in Ukraine operation
Special operation shows that Western forces no match for Russia — newspaper
According to the article, "the Russian people and government stand united by patriotism, steadfastly defending the security and sovereignty of the country"
Russia-Vietnam joint statement following Putin’s visit: key provisions
Russia and Vietnam "consistently strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship and mutual assistance amid the tough international situation"
Russian strikes turn Western hardware into scrap metal — KCNA
"Russia's military edge is further assured on the Ukrainian battlefield," the news agency stressed
Almost 70% of Chasov Yar liberated — lawmaker
There is concrete, there are concrete fortifications, as it is not a bare steppe, said Viktor Vodolatsky
Russia can both produce LNG in Vietnam and supply it there — Putin
The President stated that Russia was ready to establish long-term direct supplies of hydrocarbons, including LNG, to Vietnam, and Russian companies were ready to join large-scale projects using LNG as co-investors and suppliers
Russia pummels Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites in precision strike
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades and repulsed two enemy counterattacks over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Washington allows Kiev to hit Russian troops near Sumy region with US weapons — advisor
Jake Sullivan said that Ukraine can use air defense systems "to take Russian planes out of the sky, even if those Russian planes are in Russian airspace, if they're about to fire into Ukrainian airspace"
Houthis planted explosives onboard attacked Tutor bulk carrier — Houthi leader
The Houthis announced the attack at the ship on June 12
Russia to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam — Putin
"We are ready to continue active joint work on a wide range of topics, including economic, scientific and technical spheres, defense, security and humanitarian relations," the Russian leader underlined
Hypersonic weapon ships to make up backbone of Russia’s blue-water navy, says naval chief
Currently, the Northern Fleet’s Project 22350 frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, the first carrier of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, is leading a Russian naval group operating in the western part of the Atlantic Ocean
Parliaments of Russia, Vietnam strengthen partnership in security, economy — Putin
"The Vietnamese direction in our foreign policy is one of the unconditional priorities," the Russian leader emphasized
Russian national team wins medal count of BRICS Games
Russian athletes have won 173 gold medals
MMA fighter Jeff Monson converts to Islam
He recited the shahada, a statement of faith in Islam, in Moscow on Wednesday.
US government set to halt open orders for Patriots until Kiev gets enough — FT
In January, NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency placed an order to procure 1,000 Patriot missiles to strengthen their air defenses amid the Ukraine conflict for a coalition of its allies, namely Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, the newspaper recounted
West has to come to terms with BRICS power, adjust its course — expert
Zhang Weiwei explained that the anti-Russian policy of US President Joe Biden's administration is now destroying the economic chains that used to exist in the world
Zaporozhye nuke plant stable after Ukraine’s attack on Energodar substation
"The station’s maximum safety is ensured," local administration head Eduard Senovoz said
Ukraine's inability to defeat Russia means no NATO membership — diplomat
As regards the chances of Ukraine joining the European Union, Maria Zakharova continued, the bloc takes the same approach as the North Atlantic Alliance
Russia-Vietnam defense partnership not directed against third countries — statement
The goal of this partnership, the statement says, is to help "ensure peace, stability and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific Region and in the world as a whole"
Kalashnikov unveils equipment developed for Legionnaire combat suit
The fighting capabilities were developed by Kalashnikov’s engineers on the basis of requirements from servicemen that are engaged in the special military operation
Russia’s non-oil and gas revenues rise by 45% in Q1 — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin linked the growth trend of "demand for professionals and investments of over 14% in the first quarter" to the budget momentum
South Korea intends to reconsider arms supplies to Ukraine
Earlier, the Republic of Korea provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine and supplied non-lethal military items, but not weapons
Strategic partnership, rejection of sanctions: results of talks between Putin, Kim Jong Un
The treaty will take interaction between the two countries "to a new level" rather than resting on laurels that already exist
Russian-made Forpost-R drone destroys Syrian militants
They were plotting a terror attack on the Syrian oil infrastructure facility
West to discard Zelensky once Russia consolidates successes on battlefield — SVR
The SVR dismissed Zelensky’s latest claims about "bringing Russia to its knees," calling them laughable
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 8 times in past day
The incidents were related to UAV flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side
Russia aspires to unite Global South to counterbalance NATO — Turkish expert
According to Huseyin Bagci, Moscow "will not enter the arms race with NATO alone, proceeding from its own economic considerations"
Bundeswehr orders 8.5 bln euro worth of ammunition from Rheinmetall
The first shipments under the new contract are scheduled for early 2025
New NATO secretary general to make no difference in alliance's policy towards Russia — MFA
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed at a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington that the alliance is close to appointing a new secretary general
Associated Press reports SBU involvement in attacks on Russian oil depots
Earlier on Thursday, two fuel tanks caught fire at an oil storage facility in the Tambov Region
NATO holds consultations on putting nuclear weapons on alert — chief
Jens Stoltenberg refused to go into operational details about how many nuclear warheads should be operational and which should be stores
Tsirkon hypersonic weapons in service with Russian naval ships — defense firm
The Tsirkon underwater modification was test-fired from the nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk in its surface position
Critical infrastructure facility damaged in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region
An air raid alert was issued in most Ukrainian regions overnight to June 20
All NATO member states endorse Mark Rutte as alliance’s next secretary general — Politico
Mark Rutte will succeed Jens Stoltenberg on October 2 for a 5-year term
Russian court seizes securities of Linde's subsidiaries based on claim of RusChemAlliance
RusChemAlliance is the operator of the project for the construction of a gas processing and liquefaction complex in Ust-Luga
RFK Jr. calls for immediate US-Russia talks on Ukraine
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward his latest peace proposal for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, which envisages the recognition of the status of Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as Russian constituencies
Russia to increase pressure on Ukrainian supply routes after liberating Umanskoye
Ukrainian troops remaining in the nearby settlements will come under intensified attacks by the Russian army
Russian troops strike command posts of three Ukrainian brigades over past day
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 560 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a US-manufactured Humvee armored combat vehicle and five pickup trucks
RTS index drops by more than 3% per minute as ruble weakens
The reason for the volatility is the update of the indicative ruble exchange rate
Minsk registers reinforcement of Ukrainian forces at Belarusian border
Minsk noted that the Belarusian border security service operates "in reinforced mode" on the Ukrainian border
Russia discussing deployment of long-range weapons with partners, senior diplomat says
Sergey Ryabkov pointed to Russia’s "closest partners" in Asia and Latin America with which he said Moscow has been discussing "security in detail, not as an exchange of opinions only"
Kiev better accept Russia's peace proposal or face worse outcomes — official
"Now they have the opportunity to consider Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin's peace proposal and at least try to make peace and end this part of the conflict," Dmitry Medvedev noted
Kim Jong Un gifts Putin two Pungsan hunting dogs
According to the expert, the North Korean people see this dog as "a companion," and not just a pet
Russia demands US remove its nuclear weapons from Europe — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that said missions are based on the forward deployment of US weapons in Europe "thousands of kilometers away from the US national territory and within operational reach of Russian territory"
Norway, Finland, Sweden agree to establish military transport corridor
It will go through northern parts of the three countries, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said
Press review: China in NATO crosshairs over Russia support and Kiev eyes ZNPP return
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 19th
KCNA releases text of comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia
TASS collected the key provisions of the open-ended treaty
Russia not invading Ukraine and has no such plans — Russian ambassador to US
The leadership of our country has repeatedly declared and continues to declare its readiness to continue solving outstanding problems through diplomacy, Anatoly Antonov said
Kiev’s attempts to drive Russian forces out of Kharkov Region will cost it dearly — Putin
The Russian president also said that Russia has no goal to approach Kharkov
Vietnam remembers Russia’s help in struggle for independence — president
To Lam noted that he was going to discuss the main areas and topics in the development of comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia in the interests of the two countries and the development of cooperation in the region and the world
Terms of settlement will depend on situation along line of engagement — Putin
"Our conditions will also change depending on the situation on the ground," the Russian President emphasized
Other countries need not worry about Russian military drills — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, "such visits are also a common practice"
Swiss court orders Haas to pay compensation to Uralkali for contract termination
"The Company anticipates that Haas will fulfil its obligations under the ruling without undue delay. The funds, once received, are intended for the development and modernization of the Company’s production facilities," the Uralkali press service said
Russian-made Forpost-R drone destroys Syrian militants, plotting terror attack
"They were plotting a terror attack on the Syrian oil infrastructure facility," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said
Russia to respond if restrictions placed on diplomats’ travel in EU — MFA
As Yevgeny Ivanov noted, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow at a certain point lifted restrictions on the US diplomatic mission
Pilgrims who died in Saudi Arabia mostly performed Hajj illegally — Russian mufti
Rushan Abbyasov emphasized that most of the pilgrims' deaths were due to overexertion caused by the extreme heat
Medvedev warns that Russia’s default may entail Europe’s default
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added that the European Union’s financial system is not very stable and people are losing confidence
Russian troops gain much ground in Kharkov area, await enemy’s next step — senior officer
Major General Apty Alaudinov said he believes this will be a decisive battle for Russia, in which it will destroy the remaining enemy assets
West to replace Zelensky with someone else in 2025, Putin predicts
"The blame for all unpopular decisions, including the lowering of the conscription age, will be put on him [Zelensky]", the Russian president said
IN BRIEF: Severe weather hits Moscow
The Moscow Transport Department has called on residents to stay off the streets, and urged drivers to be careful
Attack on electrical substation in Energodar done by four drones — city mayor
Eduard Senovoz said Ukraine regularly attacks infrastructure sites in Energodar in order to sow panic among the people
Press review: G7 to tap iced Russian assets for Ukraine loan and BRICS candidates unveiled
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 14th
Russia has no interest or reason to fight with NATO — Putin
Russian President said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel journalist Pavel Zarubin
New document, historic ties: Putin’s statements in Pyongyang
A new document was drafted which will act as a framework for ties between the two countries going forward
Hungary rethinking role in NATO, PM says
Viktor Orban underlined that Budapest had no plans to participate in NATO’s actions that could drag member states into the conflict in Ukraine and lead to a direct confrontation with Russia
FACTBOX: Vladimir Putin and his pets
The list of the Russian leader's pets also includes a white goat, a white female reindeer and a falabella pony, one of the smallest horse breeds in the world
Russia, Vietnam not to conclude treaties hurting sovereignty
The two leaders held bilateral talks in Hanoi, signing at least 11 documents and approving a statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership
