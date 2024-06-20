Asia-Pacific region needs security architecture without military blocs, says Putin

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam agree that the Asia-Pacific region needs a reliable security architecture without military blocs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam on Thursday.

"The discussion of the situation in the Asia-Pacific region showed mutual interest in building a reliable and adequate regional security architecture based on the principles of the non-use of force and a peaceful settlement of disputes, in which there will be no place for selective military-political blocs," Putin said.

The Russian president said that he had discussed international issues with his Vietnamese counterpart.

"The positions of Russia and Vietnam on these issues largely coincide or are close to each other," Putin said.

"Our countries firmly safeguard the principles of the supremacy of international law, sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, efforts at key international venues, including the UN and as part of the Russia-ASEAN dialogue," the Russian president said.