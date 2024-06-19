Russia-North Korea treaty to help maintain peace, stability in region — Kim Jong Un

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea, signed after Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang, will help maintain peace and stability in the region, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said.

"There is no doubt that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between North Korea and Russia as a great program will reliably guarantee the allied relations between North Korea and Russia for a century, [it] will fully contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region, the cause of building strong states and the common interests of our two countries, Korea and Russia, and will put the security of the two countries on a more reliable foundation," Kim Jong Un said at a reception in honor of Putin.

He characterized the treaty as an important and great event that happened "on the path of the development of Russia-North Korea relations" and a brilliant result achieved through the efforts and attention of the Russian president.

In addition, Kim Jong Un described the signed document as "the most powerful and comprehensive new interstate treaty in the history of friendly relations between Russia and North Korea."