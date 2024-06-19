Putin notes significant increase in Russia-North Korea trade turnover

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that trade and economic cooperation between Russia and North Korea has good prospects, although trade turnover so far remains modest.

"As for trade turnover, the absolute figures are still modest, but we see very good dynamics," the Russian President said following negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"In 2023, trade turnover increased 9-fold and in the first 5 months of this year, increased by another 54%," Putin said. He clarified that the countries have a variety of areas of interaction.

Putin also stressed that the two countries oppose the use of politically motivated sanctions, which undermine the international situation. "We oppose the practice of applying politically motivated sanctions and restrictions. Such illegitimate actions only undermine the global economic and political system," he said.

Putin emphasized that Russia and North Korea are successfully developing on a sovereign and independent basis despite external pressure. He assured that the countries will provide each other with full support as true friends and good neighbors.