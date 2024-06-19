Putin praises new treaty with North Korea as 'groundbreaking document'

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has hailed the signed treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea as a ‘groundbreaking’ document that will allow the countries to raise interaction to a new level.

"I agree that this is a truly groundbreaking document that reflects the desire of the two countries not to rest on their laurels, but to bring our relations to a new qualitative level," the Russian head of state said after talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Putin pointed out that the treaty "sets large-scale tasks and benchmarks for deepening Russian-Korean relations in the long term." "This concerns the political, trade and investment, cultural, humanitarian and security spheres," the Russian leader said.