LUGANSK, June 7. /TASS/. Military expert Andrey Marochko said he believes American specialists, not Ukrainians, were probably in charge of target aiming in a recent ATACMS strike on Lugansk.

"To be fired, ATACMS missiles require either an M142 HIMARS wheeled launcher (for one missile) or an M270 MLRS tracked launcher (for two missiles). The US Navstar satellite navigation system is used for target aiming. Based on previously obtained data, it is likely that at least three M270 MLRS were used and target aiming for them was obviously not done by Ukrainians," he said on Telegram.

Ukrainian forces fired five US-made ATACMS missiles at civilian sites in Lugansk. Four of them were shot down by Russian air defenses, while the fifth missile hit two residential buildings. In the eastern part of Lugansk, a part of a multi-story building collapsed, killing four people. According to officials, the number of injured people exceeded 43, including four children.