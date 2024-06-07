Ukraine’s missile attack on Lugansk leaves 22 people injured — authorities

LUGANSK, June 7. /TASS/. The number of people injured in the Ukrainian army’s missile attack on Lugansk has risen to 22, the LPR (Lugansk People’s Republic) government said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"The number of injured people has risen to 22," the LPR government said in a statement.

LPR Health Minister Natalia Pashchenko said earlier on Friday that 20 people had been injured in the Ukrainian army’s missile attack.

According to the local authorities’ data, two boys aged 8 and 16 suffered in the missile attack.

"The children were promptly taken to the children’s republican hospital. The nature of injuries is not life-threatening," the LPR government said.