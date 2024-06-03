Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria that may lead to large-scale escalation — MFA

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on the outskirts of Syria's Aleppo; these aggressive actions grossly violate Syria's sovereignty and international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Moscow strongly condemns these aggressive actions, which come in gross violation of Syria's sovereignty and basic rules of international law," the ministry stressed. "Such use of force, which in the current tense regional situation can lead to extremely dangerous consequences and trigger a large-scale armed escalation, are unacceptable," it added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry "once again urges the Israeli leadership to abandon this vicious practice fraught with uncontrolled destabilization of the situation in the entire Middle East."

After midnight on June 3, Israeli air strikes hit the outskirts of Aleppo. Many were killed and injured in the attack, and significant material damage was caused, the report said. "Earlier, on the evening of May 29, the Israeli Air Force struck a residential building in the city of Baniyas in Tartous Governorate, killing a two-year-old girl and injuring her family members along with other civilians living in the house," it added.