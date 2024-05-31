Sanctions block supplies of Russian agricultural products — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Illegal unilateral sanctions are blocking supplies of Russian agricultural products, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"It was noted from the Russian side that illegal unilateral sanctions continue blocking supplies of domestic products, which exerts adverse impact on consumers from African, Asian and Latin American countries, provoking growth of relevant risks and threats," the ministry said.

The memorandum between Russia and the UN is in effect until 2025, Vershinin said earlier.