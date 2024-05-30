Russian troops destroy three Ukrainian radars in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, May 30. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed three Ukrainian radar stations in the Kherson area over the past day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday.

"In the Kherson direction, Battlegroup Dnepr forces kept destroying enemy manpower and military hardware and conducted defense of the left bank of the Dnieper River. Over the past 24 hours, they delivered missile and artillery strikes and conducted attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles against the places of massed enemy personnel, positions and depots. The enemy’s losses amounted to … three radar stations," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 29 that Battlegroup Dnepr units had inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault and 35th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Tyaginka and Chervony Mayak in the Kherson Region.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past day amounted to 35 personnel, four motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian missile/artillery armament depot, it said.