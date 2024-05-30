Belousov arrives in Kazakhstan to take part in meeting of CSTO defense ministers

ALMATY, May 30. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has arrived in Almaty to take part in a meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The meeting is planned to be attended by defense ministers of the CSTO member countries, the CSTO secretary general and the CSTO chief of joint staff. During the event there will be an exchange of views on the challenges and threats to military security in the organization's area of responsibility," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian defense minister will also hold some bilateral meetings with his counterparts from CSTO member countries, the ministry said.