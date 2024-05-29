Taliban fully behind Russia in Ukraine conflict — envoy

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Representatives of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) support Russia's position on the conflict around Ukraine, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, who also serves as director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department, said.

"They unequivocally support Russia’s position on the Ukrainian crisis. They understand the root causes and consequences of this process. They are on our side, on the same wavelength as us," the diplomat said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast.

The envoy pointed out that the Taliban have made this position clear to him and the Russian ambassador in Kabul during various exchanges.