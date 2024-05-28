Russia ready to help Uzbekistan in solving logistics problems — Putin

TASHKENT, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow can help Tashkent in solving logistical problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters when ending the state visit to Uzbekistan.

"Uzbekistan is indeed of great interest for Russia from the standpoint of developing relations," Putin said. "The President of Uzbekistan managed to build up a rather efficient governance system and the growing economic model," he added. The Uzbekistan’s GDP growth rate stands at record high 6% per year.

"Uzbekistan has problems, consisting in lack of its access to a sea, to an ocean," the Russian president said. "We could also together with other regional partners take steps to help our friends in Uzbekistan to solve this logistical task [of entering international markets]," Putin added.