Bahrain’s king says Putin’s election victory had positive impact on Arab world

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's reelection had a positive impact on the situation in Arab countries, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said.

"Also, Mr. President, I want to congratulate you on your election victory. It is evidence of your wise policy and has a positive impact not only on the situation in your country, but also on the Arab world," he said at restricted attendance talks with Putin.

The Bahraini king noted the "unprecedented growth of Russia's economy" and improvements in the security and social situation. According to the king, such changes have a positive impact on the Arab region.

The king arrived in Russia on May 22. Putin invited him to visit Moscow when they spoke by phone on September 30, 2022. The Bahrain News Agency reported that Russian Air Force fighter jets escorted the monarch's plane as it entered Russian airspace. After his visit to Russia, the king plans to visit China, where he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov are taking part in the talks from the Russian side. The king of Bahrain is accompanied by his national security adviser and commander of the Royal Guard, the head of the royal staff, two ministers.