Three Ukrainian soldiers swim across Dnieper to surrender to Russian troops — governor

GENICHESK, April 19. /TASS/. Three Ukrainian soldiers swam across the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region on April 17 to surrender to Russian troops, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Friday.

"Early on the morning of April 17, three Ukrainian servicemen swam across the Dnieper to surrender to the Russian Army. They told our military command about their intention in advance and the entire effort was well coordinated and implemented successfully. Now they will survive and calmly return to their families after Russia’s victory in the special military operation," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The regional governor called on other Ukrainian servicemen to switch to the Russian side and request the corresponding assistance.