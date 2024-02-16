MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian operational-strategic group of troops Tavria, which is responsible for control of Avdeyevka, continues surrendering its positions in the city, group’s commander Alexander Tarnavsky said on his Telegram channel.

"Ukrainian troops maneuver out of destroyed positions… and if necessary they take hold of new positions," he said. "Unfortunately, during one of such maneuvers several of our troops were captured."

Tarnavsky reported on Friday that new positions had been prepared for Ukrainian troops stationed in Avdeyevka, while efforts to set up new fortifications continued. He described the situation in Avdeyevka as "difficult, but controllable."

In the last few days, military experts have been calling the situation in Avdeyevka critical, comparing it to Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), where Ukrainian forces suffered huge casualties in an attempt to hold the city.

Earlier this week, representative of the 110th Mechanized Brigade, stationed in the Avdeyevka direction, admitted that this unit does not have capabilities to hold this settlement. The 3rd Assault Brigade, relocated to Avdeyevka for reinforcement, also reported an "extremely critical" situation at this part of the frontline.

In late December 2023, Valery Zaluzhny, then-Commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, said the Ukrainian army may abandon Avdeyevka in two-three months.