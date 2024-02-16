Europe is losing dignity by obediently submitting to US — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The United States is openly engaged in pumping resources out of European countries, while Europe in its obedient submission is losing strategic autonomy and the sense of dignity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the plenary session of the forum of supporters for the fight against modern practices of neocolonialism For Freedom of Nations.

"Against the backdrop of economic problems, the Americans have openly engaged in pumping resources out of Europe. They are cutting off promising markets and reliable energy sources. For the sake of this, they blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines without hesitation and ordered Germany and the rest of Europe to swallow this humiliation. Europe quietly obeyed, forgetting about its former timid speculations about strategic autonomy and dignity," Lavrov emphasized.

He pointed out that now "the European industry is literally being forced to choose between transferring operations overseas and ruin."

"The Europeans are grown-up people. May they take care of their own fate," Lavrov said.