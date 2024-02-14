Lavrov will meet with Cuban president and foreign minister on February 19 — MFA

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Cuba and hold talks with the country's President Miguel Diaz-Canel and the republic's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on February 19, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On February 19, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit the Republic of Cuba. Meetings are planned with the country's president and the foreign minister," the diplomat said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, "during the conversation with Cuban partners the sides are expected to discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation, global and regional agenda." "The talks will focus on key aspects of further strengthening the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership on the basis of deepening political dialogue and building up ties in trade and economic, financial and investment, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian and other areas," she noted.

The diplomat pointed out that the parties will also consider "the subject of cooperation to prevent the undermining of universally recognized international law principles and norms, the UN Charter, countering the use of neocolonial practices and illegitimate unilateral restrictive measures in state relations."