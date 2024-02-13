Putin chooses not to participate in campaign debates — Central Election Commission

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s campaign headquarters has informed the Central Election Commission (CEC) that Putin, who is running for another term in office, will not participate in any debates this campaign season.

"The Central Election Commission has received written applications to take part in the draw for free air time from the four registered candidates and three political parties," CEC Secretary Natalia Budarina said during the drawing ceremony. "Let me inform you that the CEC has received a document confirming presidential candidate Vladimir Putin’s decision not to take part in joint campaign events on federal channels. This is the right of candidates."

The drawing is conducted ahead of the beginning of the campaign season in the mass media, which will kick off on February 17, 28 days before the election, and will end at midnight local time on March 15. The candidates will be able to use free airtime on five federal television channels and three radio stations starting from Monday, February 19.

Commenting on Putin’s decision not to take part in campaign debates, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the president appears in the media every day with his remarks on all aspects of the country’s life.

"Russians have the opportunity to see Putin’s statements on all aspects of their lives on a daily basis," he said.

"Putin is the incumbent head of state and has a very busy presidential schedule," Peskov noted. "This makes him wholly different from any other candidate."

Four candidates will vie for Russia’s top office, namely Vladislav Davankov (nominated by the New People party), Nikolay Kharitonov (nominated by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, or CPRF), Vladimir Putin (self-nominee), and Leonid Slutsky (nominated by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, or LDPR).

Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, has scheduled the presidential election for March 17, 2024. Voting will take place over three days - on March 15, 16 and 17. Thus, it will be the first three-day election for Russia’s president.