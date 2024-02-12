Russian, Bissau-Guinean officials discuss investment partnership

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Minister of Natural Resources of Guinea-Bissau Malam Sambu discussed the expansion of trade and economic ties between the two countries, including the promotion of investment partnership during a meeting.

"During a thorough conversation, topical issues of further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Bissau relations were discussed. Moreover, the mood of Moscow and Bissau for deepening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, including promoting investment partnership, with a focus on ensuring favorable conditions for mutually beneficial cooperation was confirmed," reads the statement on the results of the meeting on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

The Minister of Natural Resources is currently in Moscow on a working visit.