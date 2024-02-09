Kremlin mum on Putin’s Gershkovich comments in Tucker Carlson interview

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not clarify whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was referring to Vadim Krasikov, a Russian citizen being held in Germany, when Tucker Carlson asked him about possible arrangements for exchanging American journalist Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage in Russia.

"I leave it unanswered. The president was quite clear here, saying what he wanted to say after the question about Gershkovich," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on a corresponding question from reporters.

During his sit down with Carlson, the Russian head of state pointed out that the US authorities must meet certain conditions so that Moscow and Washington can agree on the case of Gershkovich, namely releasing a Russian citizen in one of the countries which are allies of the United States.

In December 2023, the highest court in Berlin sentenced Vadim Krasikov to life in prison for the murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen of Chechen origin. The trial started in October 2020 under heightened security measures. The murder took place on August 23, 2019, at the Kleiner Tiergarten park in the Alt-Moabit district. According to the prosecution, Russian citizen Vadim K. allegedly approached the victim on a bicycle and fired two shots. The convict called himself Vadim Andreyevich Sokolov and previously stated that the name used in the case - Vadim Krasikov - was unknown to him. The Russian side has repeatedly denied its involvement in the incident.