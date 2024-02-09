Putin sees US move to turn dollar into tool of political struggle as grave mistake

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The decision to use the dollar as a tool of political struggle was one of the biggest strategic mistakes the US has even made, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"You know, to use the dollar as a tool of foreign policy struggle is one of the biggest strategic mistakes made by the US political leadership. The dollar is the cornerstone of the United States’ power," he pointed out.

"As soon as the political leadership decided to use the US dollar as a tool of political struggle, a blow was dealt to this American power. I would not like to use any strong language, but it is a stupid thing to do and a grave mistake," Putin added.