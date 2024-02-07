Russia vows response to NATO's military buildup near border — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia will find a way to curtail threats to its national security in connection with NATO’s increased military presence near its borders, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing in relation to the upcoming Nordic Response drills under the auspices of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on March 3-14.

"Our country will not leave the bolstering of NATO’s military potential near its borders without a response, it will take relevant defense measures in order to curtail threats to its national security," she noted.

The diplomat highlighted the fact that over 20,000 troops from various branches of service from 14 countries will participate in the drills which will take place in the northern parts of Norway, Finland and Sweden. "This new round of militarist activity is fraught with the additional escalation of tensions in the Euro-Arctic region," Zakharova stressed.