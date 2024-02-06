Putin expresses condolences to Chilean president over consequences of forest fires

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to his Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric over the consequences of forest fires, the Kremlin website reported.

"Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the forest fires that have devastated the central regions of your country. I ask you to convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of this disaster," the telegram said.

On February 2, the Chilean president announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the Valparaiso Region due to the fires. According to the authorities, the death toll reached 122 people, with over 14,000 homes destroyed or damaged.

Boric called the natural disaster that hit the country the biggest tragedy in 14 years. He also reported that the authorities continue to work on extinguishing the fires and minimizing their consequences.