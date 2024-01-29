Putin lauds solidarity between Russia, Belarus

STRELNA, January 29. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus are aligned on how to deal with global and regional problems and support each other amid the current external pressure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"It is important that amid the unprecedented external pressure, Russia and Belarus closely cooperate in the global arena, lending really allied support to each other. Our countries’ approaches to global and regional problems are either identical or very close," he said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

According to the Russian president, the program of the Union State’s coordinated foreign policy steps for the period running through 2026, which has been drafted ahead of the meeting, "will encourage the development of closer Russian-Belarusian coordination in international affairs."

"We will be working together in the interests of forming a really multipolar, democratic and fair world order, equal and indivisible security," he stressed.