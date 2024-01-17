Russia to dispatch another humanitarian aid package to Gaza people

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Emergencies Ministry will deliver another 30 metric tons of humanitarian assistance to residents of the Gaza Strip, the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"An Il-76 flight carrying another cargo has flown to El Arish [International] Airport. The humanitarian aid package will be brought to the Arab Republic of Egypt to be transferred to representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society who will then redistribute it to the Gaza Strip," the statement reads.

The aid was collected at the initiative of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

Since the start of the humanitarian mission, the ministry has dispatched 18 flights bringing around 420 metric tons of food, medicines, clothing and other essentials to the Gaza population.