Russian legislators slam Ukrainian politician’s murder as act of terrorism

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The murder of former Verkhovna Rada member Ilya Kiva was politically motivated and an act of state terrorism by the Ukrainian authorities, the deputy speaker of the Russia’s Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, has said.

He told the upper house of the Russian parliament that "it is already known that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry was behind the attack."

"It was a political assassination and an act of terrorism. Moreover, it was, beyond any doubt, an act of state terrorism, masterminded by the Ukrainian authorities," he stated.

Kosachev noted that it was "another in a string of crimes by the Ukrainian authorities," such as the deaths in the House of Trade Unions in Odessa in May 2014, the killings of civilians in Donbass, the murders of political figures in southeastern Ukraine, including the first head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Alexander Zakharchenko, as well as Russian citizens, including Vladlen Tatarsky and Darya Dugina.

"That the Kiev regime is essentially criminal is beyond any doubt. The 2014 coup d'etat itself was a crime against the Constitution and the people of Ukraine," Kosachev continued, noting that for all these years, none of such terrorist acts by Kiev "has evoked even the slightest comment, even the slightest condemnation on the part of those international organizations which are required by virtue of their status and their charter to assess actions by states in such situations and take measures to protect those people who find themselves in the crosshairs of terrorist entities, in this case, the agencies of the Kiev regime."

Kosachev called for the condemnation of Kiva's murder by the international community. "From our point of view, this situation necessarily requires further action by the entire international community. In this case, of course, the murder of Ilya Kiva must be strongly condemned," he concluded.

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko has described Kiva’s killers as complete outlaws, who openly admit they have committed the attack.

"They are utter outlaws. They acknowledge this openly and cynically, with smiles on their faces," Matviyenko said.

On December 6, Kiva was gunned down during a stroll in the park adjacent to the countryside community West of Moscow where he lived. An unidentified attacker fired several shots. Kiva died on the spot. Investigators and forensic specialists examined the scene. Two cartridge casings, a cartridge and other items were found.