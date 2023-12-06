US experiences discord over burning money in Ukrainian ‘furnace’ — Kremlin Spokesman

RIYADH, December 6. /TASS/. The US currently experiences internal discord over the feasibility of further burning of tens of billions of dollars in the furnace of the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the mantras on further unconditional support to Ukraine "are nothing new," "but, right now, they are framed by financial troubles."

"Apparently, [they] have problems with that. Apparently, the US is currently experiencing internal discord, likely, in regards to the discussion of feasibility of further mindless burning of tens of billions of dollars in the furnace of the Ukrainian war," Peskov said.