Ukraine’s military attempts large missile attack on Crimea, Azov Sea area

GENICHESK, October 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attempted a large missile attack on Crimea and the Azov Sea area, firing at least 10-15 missiles over just one hour, with Russian air defenses thwarting the enemy’s assault, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"Over the past hour, the enemy attempted a large missile attack on Crimea and the Azov Sea area, firing at least 10-15 missiles, including reconverted S-200 missiles. Five missiles were shot down over the territory of the Kherson Region alone: three in the Kakhovka district and two in the Genichesk district. The air defenses operated excellently," the regional governor wrote on Telegram.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel earlier on Friday that Russian air defense systems had downed a missile over the Black Sea close to Sevastopol’s Lyubimovka district.

"Air defenses are in operation in Sevastopol. According to preliminary information, a missile was downed over the sea near Lyubimovka. All services continue to monitor the situation," the governor said.